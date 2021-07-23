Azerbaijan's economy grows in 1H2021 - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The growth of the Azerbaijani economy made up 2 percent in the first half of 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark in Baku at the event ‘The business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC’.

Jabbarov also noted the non-oil sector of the country, which has demonstrated 5-percent growth.

Jabbarov also added that growth is observed in tax fees and customs.

The gold reserves of Azerbaijan continue to grow and this attaches an additional impetus to economic growth, he noted.

