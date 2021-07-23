Azerbaijan's economy grows in 1H2021 - minister (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The growth of the Azerbaijani economy made up 2 percent in the first half of 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
The minister made the remark in Baku at the event ‘The business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC’.
Jabbarov also noted the non-oil sector of the country, which has demonstrated 5-percent growth.
Jabbarov also added that growth is observed in tax fees and customs.
The gold reserves of Azerbaijan continue to grow and this attaches an additional impetus to economic growth, he noted.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh
Latest
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW)
State investments and incentive policy can increase tourism potential of Caspian countries - Russian analyst
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO)
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government