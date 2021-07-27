Serbia, Azerbaijan to analyze possibility of signing free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Serbia and Azerbaijan will analyze the possibility to ink a free trade agreement (FTA), Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said, Trend reports.

Selakovic made the remark during the Azerbaijan-Serbia business forum.

“Both Azerbaijan and Serbia have free trade agreements with many countries. But there is no such agreement between our two countries. The opportunity arose in this meeting to instruct our relevant ministries and institutions to analyze the possibility of signing this document,” the Serbian FM said.

According to Selakovic, Azerbaijan and Serbia can exchange not only goods but experience as well.

“By uniting our efforts, we will be able to achieve better results. We are especially ready to share our experience of using modern technologies in agriculture,” he said.

The FM also noted that Serbia attaches particular emphasis to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

“Bilateral meeting is expanding, and businessmen are actively engaged in this process. The organization of such meetings provides an opportunity to discuss existing opportunities for business cooperation and expanding further potential,” the minister added.

