Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for co-op in civil aviation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25

Trend:

The high level of relations between the two countries, including in the field of civil aviation, was noted on August 25 at a bilateral meeting between AZAL President Jahangir Asqarov and Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek, Trend reports citing the embassy.

The management of AZAL noted that after the opening of air borders between the two countries, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Azerbaijan Airlines” operates flights between Baku and Tel Aviv twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

In turn, George Deek emphasized that Israeli airlines - “ISR Air” and “Arkia Airlines” also plan to resume flights to Azerbaijan this autumn.

The sides expressed confidence that as quarantine restrictions ease and the epidemiological situation improves, the possibility of increasing passenger traffic and cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Israel will be considered.