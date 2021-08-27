NEQSOL Holding wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for achievements in human capital management

NEQSOL Holding won prestigious Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in Succession and Career Management. NEQSOL Holding received the award for its Succession Readiness Program (SRP), which creates valuable, constructive career development opportunities for NEQSOL Holding management team, ensuring that the holding has the critical talent required to achieve its strategic ambitions. The holding’s win was announced on 19 August 2021.

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognise outstanding work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

NEQSOL Holding’s SRP has been recognised for its unique customisability and for its ability to create synergies across the holding’s subsidiary companies. The program assesses plans for the holding’s succession needs whilst also supporting the growth of existing leaders through tailored development processes.

Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“It’s a great honour to have received such a prestigious award in an area that is so important to our business. We promote excellence in every aspect of our work and our strategic ambition is to support all of our businesses to become regional market leaders. Human capital is our holding’s greatest asset, and talent management is essential to achieving our business goals. We are proud that our efforts have been recognised internationally.”

Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“We are tremendously excited to receive this Excellence Award from the Brandon Hall Group, as this recognition highlights our deep commitment to talent and succession management and helps consolidate our success on the way to excellence.”

Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program, said:

“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and more. The holding has a professional team of more than 10,000 employees.

The majority of the companies within the group have been active in their respective fields of operation for more than two decades. The Holding brings these companies together to build a multifaceted and multi-industry business portfolio that ultimately helps strengthen strategic management and synergies between the companies. The Holding plans to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, Brandon Hall Group conducts studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of the company's offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement.