93% of inquiries received by the Nar Call Center were resolved from the first call

Nar Call Center (777) has received more than 1 million inquiries during the first six months of 2021, and answered them in 17 seconds on average. 89% of subscribers who called the Call Center praised the level of service provided. In general, 93% of the received inquiries were resolved from the first call.

Nar also served its subscribers through the official social networks - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - and responded to more than 89,000 inquiries. 50% of appeals received through social networks were answered within 1 minute, and 90% within 10 minutes. Inquiries from all social networks of Nar were answered in an average of 11 minutes.

The mobile operator continues to provide a high-level service to its customers through an online chat in the constantly updated "Nar+" application to bring convenience and flexibility to the daily lives of subscribers. Thus, more than 96,000 inquiries received in 6 months were answered in a prompt manner.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.