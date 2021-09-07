Farmers in Azerbaijan can use subsidies within two years from issuance date - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Farmers in Azerbaijan can take advantage of the subsidies allocated to them within two years from the date of issuance, Vugar Huseynov, Head of the public relations department of the Ministry of Agriculture, said, Trend reports.

“In addition, the farmer can cash out no more than 25 percent of the allocated subsidy. The rest of it can be spent only in those organizations that are registered in the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) of the Ministry of Agriculture,” the head of the department said.

Currently, over 550 farmers receive subsidies in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev