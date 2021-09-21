Kazakhstan to resume air traffic with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Kazakhstan will resume air traffic with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the country's government.

During the meeting of the government of Kazakhstan, an appropriate decision was made to resume and increase air traffic with 16 countries.

This list includes Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Germany, Maldives, the Republic of Korea, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, China, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The government also decided to renew the visa-free regime for entry into Kazakhstan with 30 foreign countries with a favorable epidemiological situation and a high level of vaccination of the population against coronavirus (COVID-19).

This list includes Italy, Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Poland, Denmark, Chile, Hungary, Korea, Czech Republic, Bahrain, Qatar, Monaco, Cyprus, Iceland, Finland, Malta, Sweden, Portugal, Liechtenstein, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Canada, Singapore, Belgium.