Drinking water in Azerbaijan meets int'l standards - Azersu OJSC
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Drinking water in Azerbaijan complies with 53 international standards, First Deputy Chairman of Azersu OJSC Teyyub Jabbarov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the Azerbaijani-German forum entitled ‘Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan.’
“We do not use chemical substances to purify water in Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov said.
Over the past 10 years, in Azerbaijan, funds from seven banks from Germany, Japan, South Korea and some other countries were attracted to implement a number of projects in the field of water infrastructure.
