Azerbaijan, LUKOIL discuss alternative energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

LUKOIL is interested not only in oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan; projects in the field of alternative energy are also being discussed, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"LUKOIL is our long-time partner, we work closely. This [Shakh-Deniz] is not our first project. LUKOIL today is also showing interest not only in oil and gas fields but also in alternative energy," Shahbazov said.