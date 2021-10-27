Azerbaijani, foreign businessmen look to take role in restoration of industry in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani and foreign businessmen are interested in the restoration of industry in the Karabakh region, President of the National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

Musayev made the remark at the Investment and Culture Summit of Azerbaijan, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) with the support of ministries of economy and culture.

According to him, Azerbaijan has created a number of opportunities for local and foreign businessmen to develop entrepreneurship and invest.

"We see that local and foreign businessmen are interested in the restoration of industry in Karabakh," Musayev said.

He also noted that the Conference of Entrepreneurs promotes the development of Karabakh and attracts investments.

"This work will continue in the future," Musayev said.

