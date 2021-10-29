Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reveals oil price set in state budget for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azerbaijani oil will be set at $50 in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Earlier it was reported that oil price in the state budget for 2021 amounted to $45.

According to official forecasts, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022 will amount to about 26.82 billion manats ($15.781 billion), an increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021.

It is noted that according to the document, state budget expenditures are projected at 29.89 billion manats ($15.822 billion). Compared to 2021, state budget expenditures will also grow - by 4.7 percent.

