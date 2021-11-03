Proposal made to exempt VAT from sale of alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Proposal has been made to exempt VAT from sale of alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 3.
Previously, VAT was not returned to a consumer when purchasing gasoline and other types of fuel.
Once the proposal is accepted, VAT will not be refunded on the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products.
