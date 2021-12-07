Azerbaijan completes over half of construction of Barda-Aghdam highway (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Trend:
Sixty percent of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway has been constructed, deputy head of the Main Operation and Road Repair Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Idayat Rustamov told REAL TV, Trend reports on Dec. 7.
Rustamov added that it will be a four-lane highway of the first technical category.
“The length of the highway, which has two directions, is 44.5 kilometers,” the deputy head said.
