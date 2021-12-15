PwC Azerbaijan talked about the proposed amendments to the Tax Code and Labor Code (PHOTO)

On 15 December 2021, PwC Azerbaijan organised a Tax and Legal Awareness session for its clients in the JW Marriott Absheron Hotel. The session was mostly dedicated to the 2022 Tax Code amendments and other important changes in the business legislation in Azerbaijan.

The session was attended by 150 participants representing major companies across various sectors of the economy like CEOs, CFOs and tax and legal managers. The event was in full compliance with the applicable COVID restrictions.

The PwC team talked about the amendments to the Tax Code and Labor Code, and then the new Transfer Pricing regulations.

The speakers of the session were Gunel Sadiyeva, Javid Aliyev and Rufat Shahbazov in the Tax Advisory team, Anar Nazirov in the Tax Reporting and Strategy team, Elchin Mammadov and Narmin Hashimli in PwC Legal.

At the end of the session, a Q&A session was held with the speakers, who shared their experiences.

PwC was delighted to welcome all our guests and express gratitude for their enthusiastic participation!