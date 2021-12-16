Russian companies presented proposals for participation in works in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Russian companies presented 13 packages of proposals to Azerbaijan for participation in works in Karabakh, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayev, KAMAZ PTC (A publicly traded company) has already demonstrated a vivid example of the implementation of a Russian project in Karabakh.

“Our region, like other regions, has faced a number of problems, including an armed conflict, a COVID-19 pandemic, an energy crisis, and today we have new realities. Our cooperation with Russia is developing in all directions, we have developed cooperation even in the face of a pandemic,” he said.

“Today we have seven roadmaps for cooperation. Successful cooperation is underway on all roadmaps, and we are achieving our goals. Last year, trade fell slightly, and I hope that next year we will reach pre-pandemic levels. We expect the growth rate to pick up even more. There is a good prospect for building up mutual investments. Russian investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $6 billion, of which $4.5 billion are direct investments,” Mustafayev added.

The deputy prime minister also noted that, currently, a number of investment projects are being implemented, and new opportunities are opening up.

