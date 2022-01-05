Azerbaijani Tourism Agency talks organizing "Victory routes" to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

"Victory routes" to Karabakh will be organized, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev told the “Milli Majlis" magazine, Trend reports on Jan. 5.

According to Naghiyev, at present, together with other government agencies, work is underway on plans to resume and develop tourism in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], to turn the region into a new tourist destination.

"To promote Karabakh as a national and safe tourist zone, it’s necessary to develop and gradually implement a long-term strategy," he said.

"The entire Karabakh region, including Shusha, Hadrut, Fuzuli, Sugovushan, as well as Eastern Zangazur region has rich resources and wide opportunities for the development of various types of tourism - ecotourism, health tourism, mountain and winter tourism, and others," the agency’s head further said. "In this sense, Aghdam should be emphasized. There is a plan to completely rebuild this city, which was exposed to urbicide, and turn it into a tourism hub."

"The Albanian churches, the heritage of the Karabakh Khanate, the Silk Road have rich cultural and tourism potential. Based on these resources, it’s planned to prepare projects within the framework of tourism products and the concept of the Victory Route," he noted.

It’s assumed that by 2025 about one million local and foreign tourists will visit the liberated territories, added Naghiyev.