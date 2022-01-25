Azerbaijan organizes movement of working trains on Zangazur corridor (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:04

Some 70 percent of the work as part of the first stage of Azerbaijan’s Horadiz-Aghband railway construction project, which is an important section of the Zangazur corridor, has been completed, the working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation told Trend.

According to the working group, within the railway construction, rails were laid at a distance of 23 kilometers to the Mahmudlu station in the liberated Jabrayil district.

The length of the Horadiz-Aghband railway, the foundation of which was laid by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in February 2021, will be 110.4 kilometers.

Work on the construction of the railway line is being carried out in three stages.

At the first stage, it’s planned to build a 30-kilometer railway section and Horadiz, Marjanly and Mahmudlu stations, at the second stage - a 55-kilometer line section and Soltanly and Gumlag stations, and the third stage - a 25.4-kilometer railway section and Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband [settlements in Zangilan district].

The project envisages the construction of eight stations, three tunnels, 41 bridges, four overpasses and a total of about 300 artificial engineering structures along the entire length of the railway.

Within the first stage, 90 percent of earthworks have already been completed, and nine bridges, two crossings, and 52 emergency crossings have been built. On the 23-kilometer section of the railway, elements of the superstructure of the track were laid.

Thus, conditions have been created for the movement of working trains from the Horadiz station (Fuzuli district) to the Mahmudlu station (Jabrayil district).

The construction work is being carried out in parallel with the process of clearing the territory from mines.

The second stage of earthworks began in December last year. Currently, intensive work is underway to prepare the roadway on a section of 30 kilometers from Mahmudlu station to Gumlag station. All work on the project is planned to be completed in 2023.