Karabakh to become most beautiful region of Azerbaijan soon – deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Karabakh region will soon become the most beautiful region of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said on Jan. 25 at a joint briefing with Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rostam Qasemi, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan began immediate restoration of its territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation,” the deputy prime minister added. “The work is underway to restore the territories, build roads and railways. The work is also underway to restore the Zangazur corridor.”

Mustafayev added that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories created opportunities for expanding trade and economic relations with Iran.

“Moreover, we have great opportunities to expand the existing cooperation,” the deputy prime minister added.

