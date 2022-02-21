2022 to be aimed at strengthening ties with Azerbaijan - adviser to Russian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing dynamically, Advisor to the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexei Studnyarsky said during the Azerbaijan & Udmurtia business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Studnyarsky said that the trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia were developing dynamically last year as well.

“We highly appreciate the Russia-Azerbaijan relations in all spheres,” advisor said. “In fact, entire 2022 will be aimed at strengthening ties, including those at the regional level, in connection with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

