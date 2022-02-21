Azerbaijan discloses data on investments from Russia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy have totaled $6.3 billion, Niyazi Safarov, deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan, said during the Azerbaijan & Udmurtia business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Safarov, of this amount $5 billion accounted for the oil sector, and $1.3 billion - non-oil sector.

"Azerbaijani investments in the Russian economy exceeded $1.2 billion, and these were mainly investments in the non-oil sector," he noted. "Bilateral trade in 2021 amounted to $3 billion, of which $2.1 billion accounted for imports and more than $920 million for exports. Last year, Russia's share in Azerbaijan's total trade turnover amounted to nine percent."

The trade turnover of Azerbaijan in 2021 increased by 12 percent compared to 2020, the deputy minister further said.

"Besides, 14 Russian companies have applied for participation in the restoration of Karabakh," added Safarov.