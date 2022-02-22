Azerbaijan starts paving some sections of road in Zangazur corridor (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Presently, the construction work is being carried out quickly and efficiently on the section of the Zangazur corridor passing through Azerbaijan, Saleh Mammadov, chairman of the board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“Bridges and tunnels are being built on the road,” Mammadov added. “Some sections of the road in Zangazur corridor are being paved in Azerbaijan. During the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia destroyed almost the entire infrastructure, including the roads in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.”

The chairman of the board said that therefore, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads designed and built 15 roads, the total length of which is 1,516.3 kilometers, in accordance with the orders of victorious Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, signed to restore the road infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

“One of the main road infrastructure projects is the construction of the Victory Road,” Mammadov said. “Despite that this two-lane 101 kilometer-road passes through the difficult terrain, it was built within 10 months. The opening ceremony of the road was held on November 7, 2021 and the president took part in it.”

“This road starts from Ahmadbayli village (149th kilometer of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agband-Zangazur main road) and connects Alkhanli village, Fuzuli International Airport, Fuzuli city, Boyuk Taghlar village, Topkhana forest, Dashalty village and Shusha city,” Mammadov added.