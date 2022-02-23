Azerbaijan discusses participation of Russian companies in restoring liberated areas with Eximbank (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Board Chairman of Eximbank of Russia Azer Talibov, Trend reports via the ministry.

Jabbarov noted the successful development of relations with Russia and stressed the importance of financial partnership in terms of a wider realization of the economic potential, strengthening trade and investment ties.

According to him, the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan, as well as the great economic potential of the lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], create new opportunities for expanding regional cooperation.

The minister also noted the role of the banking sector in the Azerbaijani-Russian economic cooperation and shared his opinion on the development of relations with Eximbank of Russia.

Talibov expressed the interest of Russian businessmen in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan, stressing that the business community will contribute to economic cooperation, business revival, the opening of new enterprises and jobs.

The meeting parties discussed the organization of regular business missions of Russian companies to Azerbaijan, as well as the participation of Russian companies in the restoration of the liberated territories, energy, railway, pharmaceutical projects and other issues of mutual interest.