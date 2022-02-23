Azerbaijan sees dynamic growth of creative industry - Intellectual Property Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

The creative industry and author's creativity are dynamically growing in Azerbaijan, Kamran Imanov, board chairman of the Azerbaijani Intellectual Property Agency, said at a conference on "Problems and Opportunities for Business in Creative Industry" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Imanov, the creative industry sector accounted for 3.5 percent of GDP in 2010, 5.1 percent of GDP in 2015 and 5.3 percent of GDP in 2020.

"The share of copyright projects in Azerbaijan's GDP in 2010 was 1.8 percent, and in 2015 and 2020 - 2.9 percent each," he added.

Along with Imanov, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov, Board Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, and also businessmen are taking part in the conference.