Final conference of EU funded project “Support Government of Azerbaijan in development of export strategy and support in its implementation” (PHOTO)

The final conference of the EU-funded project “Support the Government of Azerbaijan in development of export strategy and support in its implementation” took place on May 5, 2022, at AZPOMO premises.

The aim of the project was to Support to the Government of Azerbaijan in enhancing competitiveness and expanding export opportunities through the development of non-oil exports that will also contribute to the mitigation of Covid-19 negative economic impact. The project had a budget of 1 million Euros and the duration of project was 18 months. This EU-funded project started in November 2020 and was implemented by the Greek consulting company PLANET S.A. and locally supported by EKVITA.

The support provided by the project, was focused on:

Establishment of an effective system for coordinating, tracking, and reporting on the implementation of national export policies and strategies; Enhancement of the service delivery capacity of AZPROMO and aligning its strategic goals with the best practices of global trade promotion organizations; Improvement of international alignment of Azerbaijan quality infrastructure system, which is fundamental for global recognition of quality and acceptance of export products

The main outcomes and deliverables of the project were:

Wide support and capacity building of AZPROMO for the elaboration and implementation of the National Export Strategy, including Sector Strategies on legal structural and administrative level.

Development of an export readiness assessment specifically aimed at new and potential SME exporters and provision of advice and training to SMEs in setting up an e-export business.

Improvement of international alignment of Azerbaijan quality infrastructure system, which is fundamental for global recognition of quality and acceptance of export products.

During the implementation of the Project, more than 250 Civil Servants and Business sector representatives received information, transfer of know-how and training on Export Trade and Quality Infrastructure related topics.

All project partners benefited greatly from the continuous support and assistance of the European Union Delegation that coordinated all activities and contributed to the success of the project.

The fruitful cooperation between the project’s beneficiaries, the EUD and the consultant will continue in the future thanks to strong connections established during the project’s duration which was marked by a positive working atmosphere.

The contents of this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the EU