Azerbaijan eyes expanding Alat FEZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Azerbaijan is planned to be expanded, Board Chairman of the Alat FEZ Authority Valeh Alasgarov said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

According to Alasgarov, the FEZ is an important element of the economic policy aimed at creating a competitive environment and attracting new companies to the zone.

"Our goal is to create the best conditions for business investments in Azerbaijan. We invite companies from the EU to cooperate with the Alat FEZ," he noted.

Speaking about investment opportunities of the free economic zone the official said that construction work within its expansion is expected to be completed in July 2022.

"We’ll create the best business environment for residents of the free economic zone so that they have everything to successfully create and develop their business. At the same time, we’ll support the expansion and growth of our residents' business in the future," added Alasgarov.