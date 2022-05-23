Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan considering establishing Business Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The issue of establishing a Business Council between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is being discussed, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov said, Trend reports.

Tukumov made the remark at a roundtable event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan expert council on May 23 in Baku.

"More than 500 Azerbaijani companies have been registered in Kazakhstan so far. In this regard, there is a need to create a Business Council between the two countries," he said.

According to him, the creation of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh expert council will also make a great contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The director of the institute also noted the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in a number of areas.