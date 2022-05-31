Azerbaijan engaged in involving Hungarian companies in reconstruction of Karabakh - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan is firmly engaged in involving Hungarian companies in the reconstruction and rebuilding of Karabakh, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary Tahir Taghizade said in an interview to Daily News Hungary, Trend reports.

He noted that in early February, the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary was held in Baku.

"Also, representatives of 24 Hungarian firms, accompanying Mr. Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, attended the Hungarian-Azerbaijani business forum. We are firmly engaged in involving Hungarian companies in the reconstruction and rebuilding of Karabakh. We have recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. A tree-planting ceremony was held in the botanical garden of Sopron University and a photo exhibition was opened in one of the central parts of Budapest, Hunyadi Square," he said.

Most recently, on 27 May, the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan was celebrated in Budapest.

"I had the personal privilege and honor to welcome the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Sándor Lezsák to our event, and his words have further re-encouraged me in terms of the importance that Hungary attaches to our bilateral relations. We look forward to further deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.