Azerbaijan increasing defense, national security expenditures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan's expenditures on defense and national security are increasing, Trend reports referring to the amendment to the law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022".

According to the amendment, this figure will increase from 4,489,892,429 manat ($2.64 billion) to 5,084,759,665 manat ($2.99 billion). Of these funds, 2,164,704,591 manat ($1.27 billion) will be allocated for the defense forces, 295,006,782 manat ($173.53 million) for national security, 433,205,951 manat ($254.83 million) - for the border service, and 4,680,977 manat ($2.75 million) - for applied research in the field of defense and national security.

Of the 2,187,161,364 manat ($1.29 billion) which, according to the amendment, will be allocated for other activities in the field of defense and national security, 2,180,442,500 manat ($1.28 billion) will be directed to special defense projects and activities.