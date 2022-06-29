EU to continue assistance to Azerbaijan in water management - EU Ambassador

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 29. The EU will continue to assist Azerbaijan in the management of water resources, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told Trend.

He said this on the sidelines of an international conference on the theme ‘Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management’, which is being held in the Zangilan region’s Agali ‘smart village’.

"The issue of water resources management is being mainstreamed in the world. The EU is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in this sphere,” Michalko said.

“We want to further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan, since the ‘green’ transformation is a priority of our cooperation, and sustainable development depends on the management of water resources and access to water," he noted.

The EU Ambassador also added that Agali ‘smart village’ is very impressive with its infrastructure.

"I am very happy to be in Agali today and participate in an international conference on the theme ‘Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management’. This is a very important theme,” Michalko said.

“I am extremely pleased that I have the opportunity to visit this impressive village for the first time, where modern concepts have been implemented,” he noted.

“Smart villages and cities are priorities for the EU, and in our cooperation with Azerbaijan, this is one of the five major initiatives in the framework of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership in Azerbaijan," Michalko noted.

According to him, the EU is interested in further assistance to the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani government.