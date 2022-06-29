Trans-Caspian International Transport Route's importance continues to increase – President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The purpose of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the sixth Summit of Caspian Sea littoral states in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), on June 29, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, the volume of Kazakh goods transportation on the TITR route increased by 2.5 times in the first five months 2022, and the volume of total trade with the Caspian Sea region countries - by more than nine percent.

"We have implemented the modernization of TITR route’s port infrastructure and expansion of the maritime fleet of TITR in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation by seaway,” he said.

“I believe that we have to solve urgent organizational issues together and quickly," Tokayev added.