Azerbaijan talks notable decline in Kura river's level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The water level in the Kura river [running between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye] dropped by 45 percent from January through June 2022 on annual basis, Head of Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorological Service Umayra Taghiyeva said at an international conference on the Caspian Sea on July 5, Trend reports.

According to Taghiyeva, over the past 10 years, the water level in the river has declined by 27 percent.

"By 2040, the average air temperature will rise by 0.5 - 1.5 degrees Celsius, which will lead to a reduction in the average monthly precipitation,” she noted. “In the winter months, the amount of precipitation in the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan has decreased by eight-nine percent. Besides, less snow has fallen in recent years, leading to a decrease in the level of rivers.”

“The number of windy days in Azerbaijan is growing, which creates additional risks of lowering the water level in the Caspian Sea," the expert said.

Taghiyeva also noted the necessity to apply new approaches and adapt to current climate changes.