The President of AZAL and Egyptian Ambassador Discussed Expansion of Flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, met with Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan, Mr. Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid, to exchange views on the agenda of mutual cooperation in the field of civil aviation, Trend reports with reference to the press Service of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC.

The President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov congratulated the Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan on his appointment and wished him success in his future diplomatic activities.

Jahangir Asgarov noted that regular air communication is maintained between the countries. At present, “Air Cairo” operates flights once a week from Baku to the resort city of the Red Sea Sharm el-Sheikh and back.

Ambassador Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid expressed gratitude to Jahangir Askerov and stressed the importance of developing partnerships in the field of civil air travel to expand the tourism potential of the two countries. He expressed interest in expanding air communication between the two countries and regular passenger and cargo flights between Cairo and Baku.

The President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, said that the maximum assistance will be provided in the implementation of passenger and cargo flights between Baku and Cairo, as well as increasing the frequency of flights on the Sharm el-Sheikh-Baku-Sharm el-Sheikh route.

In case of opening of passenger flights from Cairo to Baku, discounts will be applied to “Air Cairo” at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the order established by the airport,” - said Jahangir Asgarov.