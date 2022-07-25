Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s Fastest Mobile Network (PHOTO)

Bakcell is once again recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan* according to independent analysis based on user-initiated tests by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and related technologies.

To determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds in Azerbaijan during the award period, Ookla® compared more than 71 thousand user-initiated tests taken on the Speedtest® iOS and Android mobile apps from all the major mobile carriers in Azerbaijan during Q1—Q2 2022. Thus, Bakcell's mobile network demonstrated the highest download and upload speeds during the first and second quarters of this year.

“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Bakcell with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q1-Q2 2022 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest" says Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla.

It should be noted that Ookla named Bakcell network as the Fastest in Azerbaijan three times in a row in 2018 - 2019, and again in 2021.

Bakcell is the first operator in Azerbaijan to launch eSIM and VoLTE technologies.

* Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Ookla:

Ookla® is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and related technologies. Speedtest®, Ookla's flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day.

About Bakcell:

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. With almost 9000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99.9% of the population and 92.6% of the land area of the country.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases, please visit www.bakcell.com/en/news