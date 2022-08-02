Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye underline importance of Zangazur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye have underlined the importance of the opening of the Zangazur corridor, Trend reports citing the Tashkent Declaration.

This is stated in the Tashkent Declaration on the Outcomes of the First Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade/Economy and Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, signed on August 2.

Thus, the Parties emphasized the importance of contributing to Azerbaijan’s post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration efforts by investing in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Azerbaijani side highly appreciates the participation of the companies of Türkiye and Uzbekistan in infrastructure projects on restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the parties underline the importance of the opening of the Zangazur corridor connecting the Eastern Zangazur and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan for the expansion of international transport links.