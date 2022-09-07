Digital Bridge-2022: Azerbaijan IT startups can win $18,000 at Astana Hub Battle

On September 29, the annual Astana Hub Battle of Tech Startups will take place at the Digital Bridge-2022 international forum venue. The best startups will receive cash cheques for the development of their IT product in the amount of $10,000 for 1st place, $5,000 for 2nd place, and $3,000 for 3rd place.

"Conducting such a battle for more than a year, we see the effectiveness. The winners of the past years are successfully developing in the domestic IT market and are already exporting their products abroad. Among them are startups Okuda, Parqour, Ua, Kid Security, Abscrypt, and others. Astana Hub Battle has become a platform where persistent talents who know their purpose are identified. This is very important for any startup. We are ready to support them to reach a new level of development," said Magzhan Madiyev, Director General of the international technopark of IT startups Astana Hub.

To participate in the battle, startups must have a scalable project at the MVP or PMF stage, at least two key team members, and no more than two years of experience in the market.

One hundred of the most competitive projects that have applied for participation will make a one-minute presentation in the semifinals. The results of the top 10 startups will reach the final, where the winners will be determined.

Applications for participation are accepted until September 20 on the website digitalbridge.kz/battle2022en/.

It should be noted that the international Forum Digital Bridge-2022 will be held on September 28-29 at the EXPO IEC. The Astana Hop Battle, contained within the framework of the Forum, aims to find new participants in the ecosystem, popularize the domestic startup culture, and develop technological entrepreneurship in the country.