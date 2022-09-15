Nar visits schools in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts (PHOTO)

Nar has met with the first grade students with the view to support the schools damaged during the military operations during the 2nd Karabakh war. The mobile operator presented all necessary school supplies to the newcomers in five complete secondary schools in Fuzuli and Aghdam distincts.

"Nar" has been supporting the first grades who step into the school life in different regions of Azerbaijan for several years within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. The goal is to provide assistance for the families in the regions and give incentives to school children to be even more successful in their studies.

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 3 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.