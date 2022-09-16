Zangazur corridor has great potential for boosting trade within Organization of Turkic States – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Zangazur corridor has a considerable potential for boosting trade within the Organization of Turkic States, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said at the Shusha business forum dedicated to the reconstruction and development of Karabakh on September 16, Trend reports.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's great contribution to enhancing trade and economic relations of the Organization of Turkic States' member countries.

"The major cooperation area between the Turkic-speaking states is the trade and economic sector. Today, the trade turnover of the Turkic-speaking countries equals $5 billion, out of which 15 percent falls on Azerbaijan," he said.

According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent, whereas GDP increased by 5.6 percent.

"As you know, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity as a result of the second Karabakh war in autumn 2020. All member states of the Organization have supported and continue to support our country, which testifies to Azerbaijan's strategic collaboration with the Organization of Turkic Speaking States," he stated.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan is experiencing great difficulties in clearing its territories from landmines.

"We have constructed new highways, laid power lines, and many other infrastructures. Azerbaijan is interested in foreign investments. We are creating the favorable conditions to engage investors in Karabakh projects. The region is being restored and developed in accordance with modern standards. We embolden entrepreneurs who eyes setting up their enterprise in the economic zones of Karabakh," Mammadov stressed.