Residents to invest in Aghdam Industrial Park - Economic Zones Development Agency

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Residents are expected to invest more than 50 million manat ($29.4 million) in Aghdam Industrial Park and create more than 1,000 jobs, Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev said during a special session on "Investment opportunities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions", Trend reports.

According to him, a total of 108 business entities received the status of residents of the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, of which 70 are already operating.

"More than 10,000 people have been provided with permanent jobs in the industrial zones. In addition, in the first half of 2022, goods worth 1.3 billion manat ($764 million) were produced in the industrial zones. These products are exported to the US, Asia, Africa, Europe and the CIS countries, in total to more than 50 countries of the world," Nuriyev said.

He stressed that in order to restore and revive Karabakh and develop its industrial potential, Aghdam Industrial Park and Aras Valley economic zone were created in accordance with the relevant decrees of the president of Azerbaijan.

"Aghdam Industrial Park was established on May 28, 2021 and covers an area of 190 hectares. Currently, nine residents are registered there. These residents are expected to invest more than 50 million manat ($29.4 million) in the industrial park and create more than 1,000 jobs," Nuriyev said.