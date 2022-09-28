Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan cooperating with Azerbaijan to develop digital infrastructure – President Tokayev

Economy Materials 28 September 2022 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Nargiz Sadikhova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Kazakhstan is cooperating with Azerbaijan to develop digital infrastructure, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

"Digital transformation is impossible without modern and advanced infrastructure, including in rural areas. Therefore, Kazakhstan is subsequently establishing a digital infrastructure involving international corridors and cross-border data flows. The country has started working on the Trans-Caspian section jointly with Azerbaijani partners to connect to world traffic concentration centers. We're talking about Southeast Asia and Europe," Tokayev said.

