Azercell's virtual bank cards to support global solution payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Virtual bank cards of Azercell mobile operator will support global payment solutions, Head of Solutions Department of Azercell Nargiz Taghizadeh said during an event on the topic 'Fintech in Azerbaijan - today and tomorrow', Trend reports.

According to her, Azercell has already launched Apple Pay and Google Pay in virtual bank cards.

"From the first day of the launch, the cards will support payments made with Apple Pay and Google Pay. The bank cards are expected to be issued in Azercell mobile application in the near future. These cards will perform similar functions as conventional bank cards. Campaigns and stimulating offers will also be applied for the purposes of encouragement," Taghizadeh said.