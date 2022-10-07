EBRD continues implementing projects in Azerbaijan as part of its 'green' program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) continues to implements projects in Azerbaijan as part of its 'green' program, senior banker at the EBRD's Sustainable Infrastructure Group Tea Malikadze said, Trend reports.

Malikadze made the remark during the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda - as the leading force for restoration and reconstruction in the post-conflict period' topic.

"EBRD is very glad to work with one of its favorite cities- Ganja. One of the projects that EBRD is implementing in the city concerns the settlement of solid waste collection. EBRD has allocated 10 million euros for its implementation," she said.

Malikadze noted that the project will finance the modernization of municipal solid waste collection infrastructure and increase operational and financial efficiency, which will lead to savings of 179 tons of CO2 per year.

"The project includes the acquisition of vehicles and containers for waste collection and street cleaning, the optimization of waste collection services and as a result the improvement of the environment," she said.

Another project implemented in Ganja finances modernization of street lighting, Malikadze informed.

"The project includes the installation of LED luminaires, automated lighting control systems, the introduction of dimming systems and other advanced street lighting technologies. All this will provide significant energy savings, improved quality of service and standards in the field of public health and safety," she added.