“Nar” supports organization of knowledge competition SABAH (PHOTO)

"Nar" supported the organization of the SABAH Knowledge competition in which nearly 1000 teams participated within the SABAH groups project. The project is primarily aimed to further stimulate talented students and contribute to boosting their scientific and creative initiatives.

It should be noted that 200 teams participated in the Knowledge Competition in Engineering held with the support of “Nar”. Aziz Akhundov, Head of Public Relations Department at “Nar”, who joined the final stage of the competition, emphasized the importance of projects aimed at promoting science and education: "I am sure that intellectual competitions play an invaluable role in the future development of youth. From this viewpoint, “Nar” always supports such intellectual competitions”, he noted.

