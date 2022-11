BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Asian Development Bank (ADB) may act as a loan obligation guarantor for Azerbaijani private companies to financial organizations, Trend reports referring to the Asian Bank's investment specialist, Sanan Shabanov.

According to him, the Asian Development Bank used this strategy in Azerbaijan in relation to the "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC for the first time.

"Considering this experience, we can implement this tactic with other companies," said Shabanov.