BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Serbia will start importing electricity from Azerbaijan from January 2023, Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic said, Trend reports via Serbian media.

"This will provide additional security to the Serbian electricity system during winter, when electricity consumption is expected to increase the most," he said.

Djedovic added that the remaining issues related to the transmission of energy from Azerbaijan through Türkiye and Bulgaria are being negotiated.