Azerbaijani Parliament puts up for discussion bill on targeted financial sanctions (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A bill on targeted financial sanctions in Azerbaijan was discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on defense, security and combating corruption and the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship on December 7, Trend reports.

According to the bill, the list of individuals and institutions to which sanctions may be applied within the framework of activities to prevent the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons should be determined in accordance with the legislation and international treaties of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council by the body (structure), defined by the relevant executive authority.