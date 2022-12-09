Azerbaijani Parliament adopts state budget for 2023 in third reading (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 was discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 9, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the MPs shared their proposals and opinions.

After discussions, the state budget for 2023 was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

According to the amendments made in the initial variant of the bill, both revenues and expenses of the state budget of Azerbaijan for next year will increase by 53 million manat ($31.18 million), respectively. The revenues will make up 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), including 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) for centralized revenues, and expenses – 33.35 billion manat ($19.62 billion).

Local revenues were approved in the amount of 756.98 million manat ($445.2 million), centralized expenses – 32.58 billion manat ($19.17 billion), and local expenses - 769.28 million manat ($452.5 million).