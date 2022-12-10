Azerbaijan sees growth in tax revenues for 11M2022 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 9, 17:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy grew from January through November 2022, Trend reports on December 9, citing the service.

According to the service, this figure amounted to 14.7 billion manat ($8.6 billion), up by over 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion) or 85 percent on annual basis.

Revenues from the non-oil and gas sector in the first 11 months of this year equaled 7.58 billion manat ($4.46 billion), which is 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion) or 29.2 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

The service added that 51.5 percent of the total tax revenues fell on the non-oil and gas sector, and 48.5 percent - on the oil and gas sector.