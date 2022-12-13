Azerbaijan's economy minister names factors for achieving sustainable progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Readiness for innovation is one of the factors for achieving sustainable progress in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on December 13 during the Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted three main directions for the further development of innovations in the country.

According to him, the first is the development of human capital.

"We must combine our efforts to harmonize economic development with education, practical and applied science, as well as other areas, and based on this, form capital to promote education," he said.

The second direction, according to him, covers culture and tolerance for mistakes, and the third - ecosystem, promoted by most cultures and bringing together the public and private sectors.

Jabbarov also noted the importance of such established structures as the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.