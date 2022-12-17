Signing agreement on strategic partnership in field of green energy is important step - President of Georgia

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Dec.17. The signing of the "Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary" is a very important step. This is a historic step that will unite the Caucasus with the EU, President of Georgia Salome Zurabichvili wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I welcome the signing of a strategic agreement on the development and transmission of green energy. This is a historic step that will unite the Caucasus with the EU. This means that now the Black Sea is becoming a European sea, and it is a bridge that connects both sides to each other," she wrote.