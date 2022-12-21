Azerbaijan holds public discussions on customs reforms (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:25 on December 20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Public discussions on "Customs reforms: challenges and opportunities" took place with the organizational support of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the State Customs Committee, the SMBDA Public Council, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan, the SMBDA told Trend on December 20.

The event was attended by relevant public agencies, business associations, and entrepreneurs.

Secretary of the SMBDA's Public Council Farhad Garashov noted that the Council held eight public discussions in 2022 and continue organizing such events to strengthen public-private cooperation, as well as to study the problems facing business entities.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Acting Chairman, Lieutenant General of the Customs Service Shahin Baghirov, stressing the importance of public discussions, talked about the customs reforms. He noted that the opinions and proposals of entrepreneurs are taken into account in order to improve the efficiency of customs activities.

Chairman of the SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov said that the Agency regularly holds various events involving representatives of the State Customs Committee to inform entrepreneurs on customs procedures and discuss emerging difficulties. He emphasized that six industry meetings and educational events took place in 2022, in which about 200 entrepreneurs took part. Mammadov also briefed on the business proposals, as well as expectations for the customs procedure simplification.

The business proposals were presented at the event, representatives of the relevant public structures answered questions.